Burkina Faso coach Duarte grates his players but happy with Cameroon draw

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte is happy with the one point earned in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener against Cameroon but says his side were tactically indisciplined.

The Stallions had to come from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the Indomitable Lions at the Stade de l'amitie on the opening day of the competition.

Duarte, who hails from Portuguese, said his players failed to follow instructions leading to many wasted chances that would have given him all the three points.

''One point is not bad but we did not want one point. We wanted the three points but after the game we want to see where we could have gone wrong," he said.

“Cameroon have good players. They confused us when they changed their system, throwing my players in disarray but I liked our work ethic that ensured we got a draw at the end.

''We don’t have many players playing top flight in Europe, meaning we don’t have many players to choose from.''

