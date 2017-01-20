Burkina Faso duo Pitroipa, Zongo ruled out for rest of 2017 AFCON

Burkina Faso duo Jonathan Zongo and Jonathan Pitroïpa have been ruled out from the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining serious injuries during their side's 1-1 draw with Gabon on Wednesday.

Zongo needs around seven months of treatment for cruciate ligament damage in his knee, while Pitriopa has a muscle tear.

"Unfortunately the duo will miss the rest of the Nations Cup," Burkina Faso Football Association president Sita Sangaré told AFP on Thursday.

"Zongo has curciate ligament damage while Pitroïpa has a muscle tear''

"Zongo will travel to Spain to undergo surgery" he added

Pitroipa's early departure could be a serious setback to the Burkinabe in their quest to repeat the heroics of 2013 when they reached the Nations Cup final, and the forward was named player of the tournament.

Burkina Faso are second of group A with two points, two points behind leaders Cameroon who defeated Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.

They will end their group stage adventure on Sunday when they face bottom side Guinea Bissau

