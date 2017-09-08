Burkina Faso to sue FIFA

FIFA is reportedly to be sued by its member,Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF ) following a decision that the match between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed during the upcoming FIFA international day in November.

The FBF is expected to argue that the decision to replay the match will have serious effect on their quest to get a place in the 2018 World Cup finals.

The decision was hinted by Burkina Faso national team coach Paulo Duarte while addressing a section of press on Thursday.

“Senegal is dependent on us, we are going to play to win (the next match ), and afterwards, we are going to play the last game. We will go to court, to FIFA, to CAS, in all the places where we have to claim, because what happened is weird,”said Duarte.

However,FBF has issued a stamement in correspondence to the FIFA decision that suggests they are yet to make a decision.

“Following FIFA’s notification, the Legal Affairs Committee of the Burkinabe Football Federation is currently analyzing the follow-up to this decision.

“The FBF invites the Burkinabe sports public to remain united and solidarity behind the Stallions for even more victories and for a qualification for the 2018 World Cup,”reads part of the statement.

Stallions are top Group D with 6 points after four round of matches with Senegal,who were defeated in the game which ended 2-1 in favour of South Africa being third with 5 points.

The South Africa’s win was accompanied with some controversial decisions which highly influenced the match result, with the protagonist of the game official Joseph Lamptey awarding the Bafana Bafana a penalty for a non-existent handball on Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

FIFA’s The Court Arbitration of Sport (CAS) confirmed the lifetime ban of match referee for match manipulation.

Credit: Soka 25east.com