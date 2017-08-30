Burnley to make fresh offer for Majeed Waris after Lorient's rejection of £8m

Burnley will make a fresh offer for Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris after their first bid of £8million was rejected by his French club Lorient.

The Clarets will table an improved bid of £9million on Wednesday as they seek to beat the transfer deadline to sign the attacker from the relegated French club.

Waris is desperate to leave Lorient to meet his growing status and boost his chances of retaining his place in the hugely competitive Ghana squad.

Burnely tabled their offer for the striker, of French Ligue 2 side Lorient, after landing New Zealand international Chris Wood in an initial club record £15million move from Leeds United last week.

Manager Sean Dyche has searched overseas to supplement the strikeforce following the departure of Andre Gray to Watford.

And Burnley made a move for Majeed Waris after interest in Deportivo La Coruna's Florin Andone broke down.

Romanian international Andone was the subject of a €13million bid from the Clarets, but Deportivo were holding out for a release clause of between €25-30m, which is more than Burnley were prepared to pay.

It is understood the Clarets have not given up on Majeed Waris entirely before Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline, but are keeping their options open and could pursue other targets.

The 25-year-old, who has 22 caps for Ghana, has previously played in England with the Nike Academy at Hartpury College and had a spell with Forest Green Rovers’ reserves, and was scouted by Manchester United three years ago.

He has played for BK Hacken in Sweden, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes and Trabzonspor before joining Lorient for 5million euros two years ago.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)