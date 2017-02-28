Burnley Under-23 coach Jolley hails two-goal hero Daniel Agyei in League Cup win over Sunderland

Burnley development squad coach Michael Jolley has hailed the work ethics of Ghanaian Daniel Agyei who netted a brace for the side in their 5-3 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League Cup on Monday.

The English-born attacker scored twice as the Claret signed off their debut Premier League Cup campaign with victory over the Black Cats at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park.

The striker opened the scoring for Burnley with a superb solo effort on 23 minutes, but Rees Greenwood and Maja put the Black Cats 2-1 up.

Quickfire goals from Agyei and Jimmy Dunne at the end of the first half restored the Clarets’ advantage.

And Burnley Under-23 coach Michael Jolley has heaped praise on the youngster.

“When Dan plays like that he is very difficult to stop,” said Jolley after watching his side end their Group B fixtures in the PL Cup with their most commanding performance in the competition.

The result means Burnley finish the campaign on seven points, unable to qualify despite being behind second-placed Blackburn Rovers on goal difference, while Sunderland remain one point ahead in top spot.

