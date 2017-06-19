Bursaspor chief confirms Asamoah Gyan offer but uncertain Ghanaian will accept deal

Turkish giants Bursaspor are uncertain if Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan will accept the deal to join the SuperLig side on a massively slashed salary.

Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed on Saturday that Bursaspor have offered Gyan an annual salary of €1.6 million.

This represents about 85% reduction in his salary as he earned 12$ million annual salary with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Knowing that the Ghana striker commands a bigger salary than what Bursaspor are offering, club President Ali Ay is not too committal as the offer could be turned down by the Ghanaian.

“It was understood as a principle but you know that you cannot say that it is a done deal without official signature. It can get rough afterwards,” Ay said to the Turkish media.

“We [will] work hard to sign him. This deal will be concluded by 21-22 of the month [June],” he added.

Asamoah Gyan, who scored eight goals in 21 appearances on loan at UAE side Al Ahli, is represented by a Turkish agent.

Bursaspor managed to avoid relegation the completed a stadium project named the Crocodile Arena.

They are on the verge of a squad overhaul with a dozen players said to be released while Gyan and Cameroon’s Alex Song could be among some new arrivals at the club.

French manager Paul Le Guen is also set to be appointed by the side.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)