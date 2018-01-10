Bursaspor star Agyemang Badu admires the craze for football in Turkey

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is experiencing a new flavor of football after joining Turkish side Bursaspor about six months ago, the player has admitted.

To him, the craze for football in Turkey is overwhelmingly amazing, changing his perception of football in the European country completely.

The Udinese star who is on loan at Bussaspor is having a wonderful season with the Super Lig side and has revealed that football in Turkey is different from what many perceive it to be.

“The people are very nice and are absolutely crazy about football. When I was outside Turkey, I had a different view about Turkish football but my perception has completely changed now,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“It’s tough, has a lot of quality with good pitches and have wonderful supporters who always fill the stands,” he added.

He spoke of his six-month stay in Turkey and the challenges he has faced so far.

“I have had a wonderful 6-months stay so far and I hope the remaining 4 months will be massive for me.

“It’s been a wonderful season for me so far. I have had some ups and downs, injuries came in along the line to slow me a bit but am fit now and ready for the second half of the season.”

Following his magnificent start with Bussaspor, Badu is eyeing a top 4 finish with the side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

