Bursaspor star Agyemang Badu refutes reports of trolling Kwasi Appiah on social media, blasts negative reportage

Ghana and Bursaspor midfielder Agyemang Badu has refuted reports that he trolled Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah on social media after he was snubbed for the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with Congo on Friday.

Badu was snubbed for the second time by Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah following his return as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Kwasi Appiah ignored Badu in his first call up for the 2019 AFCON qualifier with Ethiopia in Kumasi and has also snubbed him for the Congo clash.

Badu after visiting a shop in Turkey posed for the cameras and wrote: 'You can't retire a king' - on Instagram.

A section of the media erroneously inferred it to be referring to Kwasi Appiah for snubbing him from the squad, inviting public bashing for the player.

But Badu explained on Facebook that it was a mere joke with a childhood friend and not trolling the coach.

In the post on Facebook, Badu wrote:

"My attention has been drawn to an unprofessional article about me circulating on social media.

"It was a mere instagram joke with a friend called Enoch who has even posted a comment on the pic. I will entreat everyone to disregard such fickle liars."

"The national team is not for Agyeman Badu and whoever is called deserves to be there. Lets focus on winning our matches and stop this deceitful character. Long Live Black Stars. Long Live Ghana," he added.

Badu has bee in great form for his new side Bursaspor scoring in his debut in a dramatic 3-2 win for his side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

