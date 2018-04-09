C.K. Akonnor and Aminu Mohammed are NASCO coach and player of the month of March

AshGold coach CK Akonnor and WAFA playmaker Aminu Mohammed have been voted NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach and Player of the month of March respectively.

The two were named by the Premier League Board (PLB) as winners for the Ghana Premier League Coach and Player of the Month for March respectively.

Akonnor registered an impressive three wins and a draw to emerge winner over WAFA's Klavs Rasmussen and Henry Wellington of Accra Hearts of Oak.

In the players category, Aminu Mohammed beat off competition from Dreams FC's Zuberu Sharani and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan.

Aminu Mohammed won two man of the match awards, scored three goals and provided one assist in March.

The Coach of the Month will receive a NASCO 40 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic men's grooming machine, while the Player of the Month will also receive a NASCO 32 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic men's grooming machine.

