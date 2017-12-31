C.K Akonnor bares teeth at AshGold management, threatens to walk out if negotiations are not swiftly ironed out

C.K. Akonnor has bared his teeth at the management of AshGold threatening to quit if money is not released to ensure they capture their targeted players for the upcoming season.

Akonnor who wants to avoid last minute frustrations has warned the management of the Miners to ensure the needed funds are secured to enable them acquire their targets.

He believes that the competitive nature of fishing for players on the local scene will not favor AshGold if funds are not swiftly secured to conclude talks with some of the players.

“I’m not frustrated but I don’t want unnecessary stress. I want us to do things in a professional way to avoid any rush,” he told Fox FM in Kumasi.

“Once we do that, I don’t have any problem.

“But I have given myself some timelines. If by that time they have still not ironed out things well, I’ll quit.

“It is something I have made clear to them. I know the situation here but I want us to do things in a professional way and once they are able to do that, that’s all,” he added.

Akonnor, the former Black Stars skipper saved the Miners from relegation in the just-ended season following a poor outing.

