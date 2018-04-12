C.K Akunnor: 'We have taken Liberty Professionals loss in good faith'

AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor says he has no qualms about their defeat to Liberty Professionals in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Miners headed into their week six encounter against Liberty Professionals with a 100% record - having picked 13 points out of a possible 15 in the league.

But they were put to the sword by the Scientific Soccer lads at the Carl Reinhorf Park as they lost to a late Evans Kyei Baffour's strike.

In the post-match interview, coach Akunnor insisted that the defeat will serve as a learning curve for his charges in their subsequent matches.

"We have lost, we have to take it in good faith and get back on track," he said after the game.

"That is part of the game, it is one of the game and we have to learn from our mistakes."

He was however unhappy with the circumstances that led to the goal. The miners held the Scientific Soccer Lads until the 88th minute when Kyei Baffour slotted in to hand Liberty all three points.

"In this situation when you know it's left with two minutes you don't make such silly mistakes. It's not clever on us but we have to accept that in good faith. We have learnt today and we have the capacity to improve so we will do that so it's one of those days."

Ashantigold are top of the table with 13 points despite the defeat at the Carl Reindhorf Park on Wednesday.

