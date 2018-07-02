C.K Akunor breaks silence over his sacking, accuses Chairman of Ashgold for preference in white coaches

Former Coach of Ashantigold SC, Charles Kwabla Akunor has stated the reason behind his sacking, accusing chairman of the club, Dr. Frimpong for having preference in white Coaches.

According to the former Black Stars captain, who was sacked for failing to report to training but was seen on TV doing punditry work, the club's decision to let him leave was far from his job as a pundit.

"We agreed to resume training on Thursday, then on Wednesday I was called at the German embassy, what I didn't do is not telling him (Frederick Acheampong) ,so on Thursday I went to the German embassy ,went there again on Friday and drove back to Obuasi later in the day, so I didn't train on the Thursday and the Friday", CK Akonnor told FOX FM.

"Champion met me for the first time and he gave me the signal, Frederick Acheampong wasn't there, told me he preferred a white (expatriate) coach, so am going to hire a coach, he told me this, then I asked him, if he brings in a coach, then what becomes of me as the coach of the club now"?, Akonnor alleged.

CK Akonnor further claimed that he was never appreciated by his employers, but have always been under criticisms and unsubstantiated allegations against him, making him feel not needed by the club.

"Frederick Acheampong and Champion asked the technical director to monitor me whether I have been taking money (bribe) from the players ,they don't know me" , he said.

" If you work somewhere and you are not appreciated but criticisms then it's better to leave", Akonnor concluded.

C.K Akunor previously coached Dreams FC and spent time at the end of last season understudying former Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers at Celtic.