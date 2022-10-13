Caen defender Emmanuel Ntim opens up on frustrating six-week injury spell

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has revealed that it was frustrating sitting on the sidelines watching his Caen teammates during his injury spell.

Ntim had a great start to the season, scoring on his first start for Caen against Guingamp but had to pull off later in the game due to the setback.

He returned to action against Niort over the weekend after six weeks out.

"I didn't expect that but it's football. Sometimes there are surprises. The most important thing is to put your head higher, to work and to move forward. We know that with football, things go very quickly at the bottom and very quickly at the top," the former Right to Dream Academy player told France Bleu Normandie.

"I put myself in the work and I am in a very good team. I know that I will have my chance and be able to prove things. Six weeks without playing was a long time, but I worked well with the team and the physios. We worked hard to get me back in good shape.

"Today I forgot all that. I forgot the injury. I put my head forward and we will see what will happen […] It is not easy to change a winning team. I'm in the team, that's the most important thing. I wish happiness for everyone. As soon as I have my chance, I will work for the team. I don't put pressure on myself. I am ready physically, mentally and when the coach calls me, I will be in the team and I will do my job."