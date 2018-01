Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has emerged as a transfer target for French Ligue I side Caen.

According to reports by L’Equipe, Caen want to sign him up this winter transfer window.

But they face competition from Celtic, Bursaspor and Stuttgart who have all had offers rejected.

Twumasi has a contract with Kazakh champions Astana until June 2019.

