CAF boss Patrice Motsepe insists Africa have what it takes to win World Cup

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has insisted that Africa is capable of winning the World Cup.

No African team has won the prestigious, with the continent's best performance being quarter-finals, with only three teams reaching that stage: Ghana, Senegal, and Cameroon.

Ahead of this year's tournament in Qatar, Africa's football head is feeling confident.

“Parts of our objective as CAF and as African Football is to build towards an African nation being the champions of the world, an African nation winning the FIFA World Cup," he said.

"We absolutely have no doubt, [Africa], has the potential over time and has the potential now as well”.

Africa will be represented in Qatar by Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Tunisia.

Dr Patrice Motsepe sent a message of goodwill to the teams.

“I also want to wish the five nations that will be representing us, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, and Tunisia, the best in Qatar.”