CAF Champions League: Egyptian referees to handle Al Ahli Tripoli-Wa All Stars clash in Tunisia
Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour from Egypt will be the centre referee when Al Ahli Tripoli host Wa All Stars in Tunisia in the CAF Champions League return leg qualifier.
He will get support from Ayman Degaish and Daya Skran.
Wa All Stars will leave to Tunisia today for the reverse fixture against the Libyan outfit who will be playing home away from home due to the Political unrest in the North African country (Libya) pushing CAF to move them game to Tunisia.
The Ghanaian Champions will look to overturn a 1-3 defeat suffered at home last week.