CAF Champions League: Midfielder Paul Acquah nets winner as Rivers United come from behind to beat Wydad

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Paul Acquah scored to propel Rivers United to victory against Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League on Sunday afternoon.

Acquah netted the winning goal as the Nigerian champions staged a comeback to beat the title holders 2-1 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The Moroccan giants scored the opening goal of the encounter in the 35th minute when Senegalese striker Junior Bouly Sambou tapped in a cross.

Rivers responded swiftly after they pulled parity three minutes later as Malachi Ohawume finished off an assist by Nyima Nwagua.

The Ghanaian midfielder completed the comeback when he 53rd minute fired a powerful shot into the top left corner of the net following beautiful set up by Morice Chukwu.

The win gives the Port Harcourt based club an advantage going into the second leg of the second preliminary round next week in Casablanca at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Ghanaian trio Farouk Mohammed, Emmanuel Ampiah and goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu were all named on the bench for Rivers.

The winner of this tie will book a place in the group stages of the competition.