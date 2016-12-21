2017 CAF Champions League: Wa All Stars draw Al Ahly Tripoli in qualifying round

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have drawn Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The draw took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Northern Blues will host the first leg between the weekend of 10–12 February 2017 and the return clash the following week.

If the debutants advance, they will play the either of the FC Johansen/FUS Rabat in March.

All Stars shocked giants Hearts, Kotoko and Aduana Stars to win their first Ghana Premier League title last season.

