CAF CL DRAW: Wa All Stars skipper Hafiz Adams insists Ahli Tripoli will fall in opening game

Skipper of Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars, Hafiz Adams insist his side will hand Ahli Tripoli a massive defeat in the opening clash of the CAF Champions League to be played in Tamale.

Following the draw, the Ghanaian champions will welcome the Libyan giants before moving to play them in the second leg in Tunisia due to the unrest in Libya.

And the skipper says his side must win massively to put them in a good position of qualifying.

“Playing our first gme at home gives us much motivation. We are leaving no stone unturned. We are ready to prove a point and make a mark for Ghana,” he told Happy FM

“Our target is to get to the group stage so we need to win massively against Ahli Tripoli at home before we go for the second leg.

“Our fans should continue to support and pray for us because we are poised to make ourselves and them proud.”

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

