CAF CONFED. CUP: CARA skipper confident of stunning Kotoko in Kumasi in February

Two months to the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and CARA Brazaville of Congo, skipper of the visiting side Constaba Okiele is confident his side can upset the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian side will be hosting the Congolese in the first let of the clash before trekking to Brazaville for the second leg.

Despite the respect they have for Kotoko, for winning the CAF Champions League twice, Constaba believes that the current form of their team is capable of upsetting the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi..

“Kotoko have won two African cups and we have one, but this is a different generation. This match is going to be a different match all together.

“We always prepare for games and this won't be anything different because we have been preparing for the past month for our matches,” he told FOX FM in Kumasi.

The outspoken skipper of CARA however hinted that his side will be under pressure playing the second leg at home which, to him, will give Kotoko and advantage.

“Playing the second leg at home is rather going to put much pressure on us. I personally don't see that as an advantage.”

He noted that the current CARA squad is rich with experienced players spiced with international stars who play for their various national teams which gives them confidence ahead of the game.

“The team is an experienced side. We have international players in our squad. We have other nationals from DR Congo who also play for the national team. Masa and myself all play for the Congolese (Brazzaville) national team.

“Our squad is made up of a lot of national team players so playing at such levels poses no problem for us at all,” he added.

CARA pose a major threat to Asante Kotoko who have struggled to survive against relatively unknown sides on the continent with their recent performance in CAF club competitions, falling to BYC of Liberia and MO Bajaia of Algeria.

CARA finished third in the just-ended Congo Ligue 1 with 69 points from 34 matches, scoring 66 goals in the process – the second highest in the league.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)