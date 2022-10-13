CAF Confed Cup: Hearts assistant coach David Ocloo confident of qualification against AS Real Bamako

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo, is highly optimistic of his side's chances ahead of the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup against AS Real de Bamako.

The Phobians suffered a 3-0 defeat from the first leg in Mali and have to beat AS Bamako 4-0 to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Hearts of Oak are yet to name a new head coach since the sacking of Samuel Boadu, and Ocloo who is in charge of the team remains positive ahead of Sunday's clash.

"This is a no-match. I can confidently say we can turn this around. We played well. We created a lot of chances but no clinical. We are going to right the wrongs. They are beatable," he said.

The FA Cup holders beat GAP Soccer Academy 6-0 as part of preparations ahead of the crucial game.

Hearts of Oak were inaugural winners of the CAF Confederation Cup.