CAF Confed Cup: Hearts of Oak legends encourage players to stage comeback against Bamako

Former Hearts of Oak players paid a visit to the club's players on Saturday during their final training for the return leg match against AS Real Bamako.

Hearts of Oak need to win big on Sunday to advance to the next round of the competition, so legends decided to visit and charged the players to achieve the unthinkable.

Morale in camp had plummeted following the 3-0 thrashing in Bamako last week, but the visit has boosted them for the big task ahead.

The legends were led by Amankwah Mireku and Bernard Don Bortey, who spoke encouraging words to and prayed with them.

Interim coach David Ocloo has named a 20-man squad for the big game, which includes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, while goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, who played in the first leg, has been dropped.

The match will kickoff at 15:00 GMT.