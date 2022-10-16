CAF Confed Cup: NSA wishes Hearts of Oak well ahead of Real Bamako clash

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has expressed its best wishes to Hearts of Oak ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

The Phobians are in a precarious position after losing the first leg 3-0. They must put on a spectacular performance to make a comeback and advance to the final qualifying round of the competition, which they won in its inaugural edition in 2004.

“Despite the [first leg] loss, the NSA is confident that the Phobians would be able to overturn the deficit in the second leg of the 2nd round of the CAF Confederation and qualify to the next stage of the competition," a statement signed by Deputy Public Relations officer Rita Odei read.

"We urge all Ghanaians, football fans and stakeholders to throng the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to massively support and cheer on Accra Hearts of Oak to victory. Let us all rally behind the Great Oak Tree in their quest to lift the Flag of Ghana high.

"Once again, the Authority wishes the entire playing body and technical team of Accra Hearts of Oak the very best of luck."

NSA wishes @HeartsOfOakGH success in the game against Real Bamako on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ds58hTlcyk — National Sports Authority, Ghana (@Gh_NSA) October 15, 2022

On Saturday, former players including legends Amankwah Mireku and Bernard Don Bortey visited the team during the final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Interim coach David Ocloo has named a 20-man squad for the big game, which includes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, while goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, who played in the first leg, has been dropped.

The match will kickoff at 15:00 GMT.