CAF Confederatio Cup: David Ocloo reveals Hearts of Oak's plan to beat AS Real Bamako

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo has revealed the tactics to stage a comeback against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Ocloo's team was thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and will need to perform spectacularly in the second leg to advance to the next round of the competition.

According to Ocloo, the Phobians will be more direct in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"Scoring six goals for some time now we have not been scoring and getting six today is a morale booster for Sunday’s match. It was hard to take but they (ASR Bamako) were about to score three but we can also do the same on Sunday," he said on Peace FM.

"We played more attacking football out there to try and get a point or win it but it didn’t work. But playing at home I think we have to go more direct and try to win it."

Hearts of Oak are without a win this season, leading to the dismissal of coach Samuel Boadu.