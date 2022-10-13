CAF Confederation Cup: AS Real Bamako can't contain us on Sunday - Hearts of Oak boss David Ocloo

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 October 2022
Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo is confident his players will put on a spectacular performance against AS Real Bamako on Sunday in order to advance to the next round.

The Malians are the clear favourites heading into the second leg after a 3-0 win in Bamako.

However, Ocloo, who was appointed shortly before the first leg, has seen enough in training this week to believe in the team's ability to stage a comeback.

Ocloo has encouraged fans to pack the Accra Sports Stadium, and he is confident that with their help, Bamako will fall.

"With our fans behind us, I don’t think they can contain us. We are working on that today’s match is proof of what we have been doing for some time now," he said on Peace FM.

"You can see the defence was solid they were confident possessing, starting the attack and everything very well. I don’t think we have any injuries at the moment Salifu is a brilliant player so he will get involved."

Hearts of Oak are without a win this season, leading to the dismissal of coach Samuel Boadu last month.

