CAF Confederation Cup: Barnieh, Awako and Yiadom start for Hearts of Oak against AS Bamako

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo has named a strong starting lineup for Saturday's CAF Confederation match against AS Bamako.

Ocloo is seeking for a win in the first leg and has chosen to attack with Black Stars striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba.

Gladson Awako leads the midfield, with Daniel Kordie, Caleb Amankwah, and promising youngster Seidu Suraj providing support.

Mohammed Alhassan returns to the starting lineup, partnering Konadu Yiadom in central defence, with captain Fatawu Mohammed and Dennis Korsah at fullback.

Eric Ofori-Antwi starts in goal ahead of Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi.

The match will start at 4pm local time.

Hearts of Oak are struggling on the local scene, with no wins in the first three games of the Ghana Premier League, prompting coach Samuel Boadu's dismissal.

However, with a new coach in charge, they are confident of beating Bamako in the two legs and progressing to the final qualifying round of the competition.