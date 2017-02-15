CAF Confederation Cup: Bechem United star Yaw Anorl vows to eliminate MC Alger in Algiers

Bechem United winger Yaw Anorl says they will punch above their weight to oust eliminate MC Alger in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Hunters hold a slim 2-1 advantage from the first leg and are less fancied to progress.

Bechem United travel on Thursday to Algiers for the test but Anorl has they are ready for the mammoth task.

''We are well prepared and we know the task ahead of us, it is not going to be easy but we have an advantage because we won the first leg in Accra,'' he said.

''We will surely go all out and also make sure we get a goal there, if we are able to score there that will make things difficult for them.

''So we are just going to do our best. We want to make Ghana proud, we want to get far in the competition.''

