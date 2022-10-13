GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

CAF Confederation Cup: Fred Pappoe admits it will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to qualify

Published on: 13 October 2022
CAF Confederation Cup: Fred Pappoe admits it will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to qualify

Former Ghana Football Association vice president Fred Pappoe wishes Hearts of Oak would qualify ahead of AS Real Bamako but admits the Phobians will face a difficult task.

Hearts are on the verge of another early exit from Africa after losing 3-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round tie.

They will need something special on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to overturn the deficit and advance to the next round of the competition.

"Hearts have a lot of things to do if they really want to overturn the scoreline and qualify to the next stage," he said on Akoma FM.

"It's really going to be a tough one, It is my wish that they qualify but let me be emphatic here that it is a very tall order and demands a lot of hard work.

"I don't even know if they are making a decision to appoint a substantive coach in a short time or as a club if they have sat down to conduct a proper investigation into the reasons why they lost embarrassingly in Mali," he added.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more