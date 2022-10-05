CAF Confederation Cup: GHALCA sends encouraging message to Hearts of Oak ahead of Mali trip

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has wished Hearts of Oak well ahead of their trip to Mali in an open letter

Hearts of Oak will travel to Mali to face AS Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup second round this weekend.

"GHALCA wishes to remind the Team that the hurdle ahead is arduous but believes in your ability to surmount it well enough to make the second leg just formal," GHALCA said.

📝From @GHALCA_ to @HeartsOfOakGH "GHALCA wishes to remind the Team that the hurdle ahead is arduous but believes in your ability to surmount it well enough to make the second leg just formal". Go make us proud Phobia 🌈 pic.twitter.com/xbvJ1u3oKL — Ghana League Clubs Association (@GHALCA_) October 5, 2022

Hearts of Oak stop-gap coach David Ocloo has announced a 22-man travelling squad for the match scheduled for Saturday, October 8.

The second leg will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 16.

Hearts were given a bye in the first preliminary round whilst AS Bamako eliminated Burkina Faso club AS Douanes through post match penalty shootouts.

The Phobians are chasing the group stages of the Confederation Cup for the first time since in the inaugural edition in 2004 where they won the competition.

The winner of this tie will still have to clear another hurdle before making it to the group stages of the competition.

Star man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who missed the league match against fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko SC a fortnight ago returns to the squad for the trip.

Barnieh was away with the Ghana national team for their two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month.

Hearts will depart Ghana on Thursday to Cote d'Ivoire where they will do a transit before continuing the journey to Bamako.

The Rainbow club will have the chance to train at the match venue on Friday.

Below is the squad list for the Mali trip:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah Richmond Ayi Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed Samuel Inkoom Rashid Okine Dennis Nkrumah Korsah Robert Addo Sowah Konadu Yiadom Caleb Amankwah Mohammed Alhassan Zakaria Yakubu

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kordie Seidu Suraj Enoch Asubonteng Gladson Awako Gideon Asante Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS

Yassan Ouatching Kwadwo Obeng Junior Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Junior Kaaba