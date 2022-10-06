CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak arrive in Mali for AS Bamako clash

Hearts of Oak have arrived in Mali, where they will take on AS Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.

The Phobians will be hoping for a positive result in the first leg of the second preliminary round tie, with the second leg scheduled for Accra next week.

Saturday's game will be held at Stade du 26 Mars, where Bamako defeated Senegalese side AS Douanes in a penalty shootout in the previous round of the competition.

Hearts of Oak, who qualified for the tournament after winning last season's MTN FA Cup, are expected to train at the match venue on Friday.

Interim coach David Ocloo named a 22-member squad for the trip, which includes Black Stars winger Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Hearts of Oak are struggling on the local scene, with no wins in the first three games of the Ghana Premier League, prompting coach Samuel Boadu's dismissal.

However, with a new coach in charge, they are confident of beating Bamako and progressing to the final qualifying round.