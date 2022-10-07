CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak face Real Bamako test in first leg

Hearts of Oak begin their Africa campaign tomorrow against Malian side AS Bamako in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians left Ghana on Thursday morning to Bamako, the capital of Mali to continue with preparations for the game. The team was led by Interim coach David Ocloo, who will be in charge of the first-leg encounter.

The MTN FA Cup champions have had a slow start to the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season which led to the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu.

Hearts of Oak may go into the game hoping that beating AS Bamako or getting a draw will kick-start their disappointing campaign.

Meanwhile, a legend of the club Mohammed Polo is concerned about the team’s preparations ahead of the doubleheader against the Malian side.

According to Polo, Hearts of Oak have a good squad but going into the game with just a new technical team assembled in a week is worrying.

“Why should this happen to Hearts of Oak? If they want to change a coach they must get ready or put things in place. With the coach stepping in now what is his experience in Africa? Are they going to get a good result before the return leg,”Mohammed Polo said in an interview.

“Hearts of Oak technical team is not strong and they shouldn’tbe going into the competition like this. We all saw what happened with Coach Samuel Boadu in Africa last season. Going with an assistant coach what will happen to him”, he quizzed.

The Phobians will host AS Bamako in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 16, 2022.