CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak fans threaten to boycott Real Bamako return leg

Some Hearts of Oak supporters have threatened to boycott the club's CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

The game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the Phobians needing a massive performance to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit and advance to the next round of the competition.

Hearts of Oak apologised to fans after their disappointing performance in Mali last week, but it appears that some are still upset and have threatened to boycott the must-win game.

The Phobia supporters called into a Happy FM sports show and expressed their displeasure at management members notably Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi.

During the phone-in segment, one supporter said: “You treat the players anyhow. These players have wives and kids. You can’t insult the players, the way Odotei and Akanbi are treating the players, doing selection for the coach the Kotoko match the coach has done his selection the players didn’t sleep these players we are with them all the time, we talk to them the players talk to us. Odotei and Akanbi when they do their own selection they should leave us out we will see on Sunday,”

“You want Hearts to win so that what, the people have taken us for granted they don’t respect us but when they need our support they try to mobilize us so that we go and support. When we won the league two years ago Togbe celebrated did he mention us the supporters he wants to use us so that he gets a victory on Sunday, we will not come, we will not come if they defeat us they have defeated us," caller Obrempong said.

"Until they do the right thing some of us have keeping off we are not even preparing spiritually for the match because of the things he is doing. We have complained several things, we have started the season then you rush to sack the coach for what now you are begging us so that we go and do what. They need our support that is why they are begging we are not fools we are not fools,” caller Obrempong fumed.