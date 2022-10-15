CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak legends motivate players ahead of Real Bamako clash  

Hearts of Oak legends were present at the team's training grounds to motivate the players ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second-leg tie against Real Bamako of Mali.

The Ghanaian reigning MTN FA Cup champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Malian side in the first leg and must overturn the result with at least four goals to have a chance of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Hearts of Oak apologised to its supporters after the defeat and have vowed to make their supporters proud.

Some legends of the club including, Bernard Don Bortey, former captain Amankwah Mireku, Jacob Nartey, Ali Jahrah joined the team's camp to provide support and boost the morale of the players ahead of Sunday's game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Hearts of Oak players visited the team yesterday to motivate the players ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Real Bamako of Mali on Sunday.

The Phobians are hoping to repeat the 2006 CAF Champions League game against St.George of Ethiopia where they overturned a 4-0 defeat in the first leg to qualify ahead of their opponents.

The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.