CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak prevented from telecasting game against Real Bamako

Hearts of Oak have been stopped from showing their game against AS Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants begin their Africa adventure on Saturday in Bamako, but hosts Real Bamako will not allow Hearts broadcast the game from the Stade du 26 Mars.

"Despite all our efforts to telecast live the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup game between AS Bamako and Hearts of Oak on our app, our request has been turned down by our hosts. The game will be played today, Saturday, October 8, 2022," a statement from Hearts of Oak read.

"AS Bamako has refused to grant our request insisting they do no want any live coverage of the game, which would have enable our media partners, GTV Sports Plus., to telecast the game live," added the club.

Hearts of Oak will engage the Malians under the supervision of assistant coach David Ocloo, who was recently appointed for the role.

The Phobians are seeking to make it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Below is the full statement from Hearts of Oak: