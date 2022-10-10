GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak start training ahead of AS Real Bamako return leg

Published on: 10 October 2022
Hearts of Oak have resumed training in preparation for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup against AS Real Bamako.

The Phobians were defeated 3-0 in the first leg of the second qualifying round in Mali and are hoping to make amends in Accra.

They arrived in Ghana on Sunday and began training on Monday, with all players present.

 

Hearts are without a substantive coach after parting ways with Samuel Boadu who led them to the league title two seasons ago and won the MTN FA Cup twice.

The capital recently hired former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals trainer David Ocloo as an assistant coach.

Ocloo was in charge of the first leg and is expected to lead the team this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak are without a win in all competitions this season after games.

