CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak to depart to Mail today ahead of Real Bamako clash

Hearts of Oak will jet off to Mali on Thursday morning to face Real Bamako in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The first leg encounter comes off on Saturday in Bamako.

The Ghanaian MTN FA Cup champions were given a pass in the preliminary round and will begin their campaign on Saturday against the Malian champions.

Coach David Ocloo who is acting as the interim head coach has named a 22-man squad for this first leg encounter.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie has been recalled from the Black Meteors camp to join the traveling team to Bamako.

Below is the squad list for the Mali trip:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah Richmond Ayi Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed Samuel Inkoom Rashid Okine Dennis Nkrumah Korsah Robert Addo Sowah Konadu Yiadom Caleb Amankwah Mohammed Alhassan Zakaria Yakubu

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kordie Seidu Suraj Enoch Asubonteng Gladson Awako Gideon Asante Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS

Yassan Ouatching Kwadwo Obeng Junior Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Junior Kaaba