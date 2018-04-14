CAF Confederation Cup playoffs: Aduana Stars name squad to face Fosa Juniors in decider on Wednesday

Aduana Stars have named 16 players for next week's CAF Confederation Cup play-offs return leg against Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.

The Ghanaian champions hold a healthy 6-1 first leg aggregate and are tipped to go through to the next stage.

The match will be played at the Rabemananjara Stadium in Mahajanga.

Aduana Stars squad to face Fosa Juniors:

Joseph Addo, Gordon Yeboah, Caleb Amankwaah, Justice Anane, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid

Stephen Anokye Badu, Farouk Adams, Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Sam Adams, Mumuni Zakaria

Emmanuel Boateng, Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed

