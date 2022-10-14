CAF Confederation Cup: Yaw Preko backs Hearts of Oak to stage comeback against AS Real Bamako

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko believes Hearts of Oak can overcome the three-goal deficit against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and will need to stage a comeback to advance to the next round of the competition at the expense of the Malian giants.

And Preko, a former player and coach for the 2004 champions, believes the Phobians have what it takes to overturn in front of their fans on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“This is Hearts of Oak and I have witnessed a similar situation before and I can say it is not over,” he said on Asempa FM.

“In the first leg, Hearts of Oak decided to dash the game out which was unfortunate in the return leg. Things will definitely change.

The former Hearts assistant coach also stated that the players would need no motivation than the group stage slot at stake.

“The players don’t need anything to beat ASR Bamako because the players know what is at stake. When I was there as an assistant coach, we had never won against Medeama at Tarkwa but with proper preparations, we went there and recorded a win.

“These players are capable of doing it,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are winless in four games this season.