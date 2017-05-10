CAF confirm squad numbers for Ghana's U-17 team ahead of 2017 Africa Junior Championship

CAF has released the squad numbers for Ghana's Under-17 team ahead of the 2017 Africa Junior Championship which starts on Sunday May 14.

Youngster Emmanuel Toku Toku will wear the iconic No.10 shirt while captain Eric Ayiah Ayiah will wear the No.6 shirt.

The Black Starlets will open their group A encounter against Cameroon before playing host Gabon and Guinea.

Here are the full squad

1 DANLAD IBRAHIM GK

2 JOHN OTU

3 GIDEON ACQUAH

4 EDMUND ARKO-MENSAH

5 NAJEEB YAKUBU

6 ERIC AYIAH

7 IBRAHIM SULLEY

8 ISAAC ANTAH

9 KWADWO OPOKU

10 EMMANUEL TOKU

11 SAMUEL MONE ANDOH

12 ABDUL RAZAK YUSIF

13 GABRIEL LEVEH

14 BISMARK TERRY OWUSU

15 FAISAL OSMAN

16 KWAME AZIZ GK

17 RASHID ALHASSAN

18 MOHAMMED IDDRISS

19 PATMOS ARHIN

20 KINGSLEY OWUSU

21 MICHAEL ACQUAYE GK

