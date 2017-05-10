CAF confirm squad numbers for Ghana's U-17 team ahead of 2017 Africa Junior Championship
CAF has released the squad numbers for Ghana's Under-17 team ahead of the 2017 Africa Junior Championship which starts on Sunday May 14.
Youngster Emmanuel Toku Toku will wear the iconic No.10 shirt while captain Eric Ayiah Ayiah will wear the No.6 shirt.
The Black Starlets will open their group A encounter against Cameroon before playing host Gabon and Guinea.
Here are the full squad
1 DANLAD IBRAHIM GK
2 JOHN OTU
3 GIDEON ACQUAH
4 EDMUND ARKO-MENSAH
5 NAJEEB YAKUBU
6 ERIC AYIAH
7 IBRAHIM SULLEY
8 ISAAC ANTAH
9 KWADWO OPOKU
10 EMMANUEL TOKU
11 SAMUEL MONE ANDOH
12 ABDUL RAZAK YUSIF
13 GABRIEL LEVEH
14 BISMARK TERRY OWUSU
15 FAISAL OSMAN
16 KWAME AZIZ GK
17 RASHID ALHASSAN
18 MOHAMMED IDDRISS
19 PATMOS ARHIN
20 KINGSLEY OWUSU
21 MICHAEL ACQUAYE GK
Patrick in Tamale says:May 10, 2017 02:02 pm