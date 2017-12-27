CAF congratulates incoming Liberian President George Oppong Weah

The Confederation of African Football has congratulated incoming Liberian President George Oppong Weah.

Weah, 51, is widely reported to be the new leader to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, whose 12-year rule helped cement peace in Liberia after two bloody civil wars, which spanned 14 years before ending in 2003.

The former World Player of the Year is believed to have won 12 out of the 15 counties to edge his 73-year-old opponents Joseph Boakai.

And the continent's governin body has congratulated the iconic football figure on his electoral victory amid an official declaration from the Liberia Electoral Election.

