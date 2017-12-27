Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

CAF congratulates incoming Liberian President George Oppong Weah

Published on: 27 December 2017
Former international football star George Weah waves to supporters on April 28, 2016 at the his party's headquarters in Monrovia.Former international football star George Weah today said he would be a candidate in next year's presidential elections in Liberia -- his second bid for the post. As Sirleaf is ineligible to stand for a third term under Liberia's constitution, Weah is expected to face her vice president, Joseph Boakai, 71. / AFP / ZOOM DOSSO (Photo credit should read ZOOM DOSSO/AFP/Getty Images)

The Confederation of African Football has congratulated incoming Liberian President George Oppong Weah.

Weah, 51, is widely reported to be the new leader to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, whose 12-year rule helped cement peace in Liberia after two bloody civil wars, which spanned 14 years before ending in 2003.

The former World Player of the Year is believed to have won 12 out of the 15 counties to edge his 73-year-old opponents  Joseph Boakai.

And the continent's governin body has congratulated the iconic football figure on his electoral victory amid an official declaration from the Liberia Electoral Election.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations