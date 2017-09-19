CAF Executive Committee in Accra on Saturday to decide if Kenya host CHAN 2018

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee will meet in Accra on Saturday to decide whether or not next year’s CHAN will be staged by Kenya.

The meeting will be presided by CAF boss Ahmad.

An official told SCORENigeria: “CAF will deliberate on an inspection report from the last visit to Kenya and tae a final decision on whether the competition will be hosted there or a plan ‘B’ will be activated.”

There have been speculations that Morocco could step in as a late host should the executive committee not be impressed with the level of work in Kenya.

Rwanda hosted the last edition last year, which was won by DR Congo, who have failed to qualify for next year’s tournament.

Ghana failed to the qualify for the tournament which will see qualifiers like Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya and Mauritania represent.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)