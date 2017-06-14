CAF names Ghana defender John Boye named among best XI of AFCON qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Ghana defender John Boye among the best XI players for the opening matches of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Turkey-based centre-back was named among the best players who thrilled fans after the qualifiers for the competition to be held in Cameroon started.

Using the latest computerized system's showing the performance of players, CAF selected the Ghanaian defender among the best players.

The Sivasspor defender scored as Ghana annihilated Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Boye showed swift turning to score Ghana's second goal as they coasted to the victory in the opening day of the qualifiers.

He was named among the likes of Ali Maudal of Tunisia, Betrand Troare of Burkina Faso and Guinea’s Naby Kaita who excelled in opening matches.

Other players included are Seydou Doumbia of the Ivory Coast, Senegal’s Moussa Sow, Knowlede Musona of Zimbabwe, Pajlun Voavy from Seychelles, DR Congo midfielder Cedric Bakanbu and Uganda’s Dennis Oyango.

Here are the Top XI from Match-day 1 of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Qualifiers #CANQ2019 pic.twitter.com/8Rq3HLZ02e — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 14, 2017

