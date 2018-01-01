CAF names inspection team for 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football has set aside a new date to inspect Cameroon’s state of readiness regarding the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The football governing body has appointed an inspection team that will visit Cameroon for 12 days from January 11 to 23 to assess the country’s progress as it prepares to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The delegation will inspect facilities such as stadiums and hotels in host cities towards the successful organisation of the 32nd edition of the biennial tournament scheduled for June and July 2019.

According to FECAFOOT’s Dieudenno Happi, he said the country is on the right track and will be ready to host the tournament.

“The CAF has informed us that the inspection visit should take place on January 11-23,” he said in an interview with Actu Cameroun.

“Based on the current level of progress, what we understand is that even if this visit was taking place this week, I think Cameroon would be ready.

"Besides, it’s not a secret, I can deliver it to you too, I told Ahmad Ahmad at the CAN organizing meeting in Cairo.

“I told him that Cameroon would be ready to receive the visit of this mission of the CAF in November 2017.

"It’s good because I knew that the work was progressing normally, that logically, there should be no problem. And the decision to come rather in the first quarter of 2018 is a decision of the CAF and is welcome.''

