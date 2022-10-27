CAF officially re-opens bidding process for hosting rights of AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has re-opened the bidding process for the hosting rights of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025)

CAF yesterday sent a notice to the Member Associations to express their interest in hosting the AFCON 2025 including the process that will be followed in the selection of the host country or countries.

CAF stripped off the hosting rights for the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations from Guinea on October 1, 2022.

The West African country is said to behind in terms of preparations schedules which forced the continent's football governing body to take away the host rights.

Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria are countries reportedly interested in hosting the rest of Africa in 2025 and are expected to officially send their bidding documents.

AFCON 2025 Bidding Process Timeline

- 11 November 2022: Deadline for submitting the Declaration of Interest form

- 16 November 2022: Deadline for CAF to send the hosting documents to Member Associations that have declared their interest.

- 16 December 2022: Deadline for Member Associations to submit their final bid, including all bidding and hosting documents (hosting agreement, host cities agreement, Government guarantees)

- 05-25 January 2023: Inspection visits

- 10 February 2023: Appointment of Host Country/Countries by the CAF Executive Committee