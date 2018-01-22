CAF President Ahmad leads a powerful delegation to Liberia for Weah's inauguration

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad has led a powerful delegation to Liberia for the swearing in ceremony of George Weah as president of Liberia.

Ahmad is with his vice Nyantakyi, Kalusha. Pinnick who are members of the Executive Committee and former Ghana ace Anthony Yeboah.

Weah will become the 25th president of the West African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf after 12 years, with expectations running sky-high among Liberians that he will deliver on his promises of jobs and better schools.

The inauguration is due to begin at 09.45 in Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium near the capital, Monrovia, with heads of state from Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and Togo expected to attend along with friends and former colleagues from his football years.

