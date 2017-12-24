CAF president Ahmad unhappy with Cameroon 2019 AFCON preparations

Cameroon’s chances of hosting the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations tournament are hanging by a thread.

This follows a statement by the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, that if the country is not ready, they will look for a host elsewhere.

Ahmad has questioned the country’s credentials and said they must convince the football governing body regarding their readiness.

In his trip to Cote d’Ivoire, Ahmad insisted that efficiency and competence were factors needed to pull off the daunting task of organising the first 24-team AFCON tournament in 2019.

“If the host country is not ready, we will find another country to host the event,” Ahmed said as quoted by French portal, SlateAfrique.com

“We sent specifications to the (Cameroon) government. The final inspection report will be the one to decide if Cameroon will be ready or not.

“We will not negotiate anything as the country will have to work to convince us of their capacity to host the event.”

Although government officials in the country have continuously insisted they will be able to stage the tournament, it seems CAF is not entirely convinced.

Meanwhile, sanctions await the African champions should hosting rights be withdrawn for any reason, including hefty fines as well as lengthy bans from competing in the tournament.

