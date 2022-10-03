CAF reveals prize monies for African Schools Football Championship

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the prize monies for the inaugural African Schools Football Championship on Monday.

The information was revealed during the Executive Committee held a meeting on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Algiers, Algeria.

The announced prize money for the African Schools Football Championship are as follows;

For the African Schools Football Championship Winners at Continental level:

USD 300,000 for the Winners

USD 200,000 for the Runner-up

USD 150,000 for the 3rd Place

For the African Schools Football Championship Winners at the 6 Zonal Unions level:

USD 100,000 for each of the 6 Zonal Union Winners

USD 75,000 for each of the 6 Zonal Union Runners-ups

USD 50,000 for each of the 6 Zonal Union 3rd position Winners

The total prize money in Year 1 is USD 4 million and will be allocated from the USD 10 million donation from the Motsepe Foundation.

The prize money for the winning boys schools and the winning girls schools are the same.

This is an important and significant step in CAF's commitment to develop and grow youth and schools football on the African Continent and to pay the winning girls schools the same prize money as the winning boys schools.