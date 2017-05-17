Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
CAF U-17: Ghana's U17 coach Samuel Fabin rings changes ahead of Gabon cracker

Published on: 17 May 2017

Ghana's Under-17 coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has made two changes to his starting line-up ahead of his side's second group B game in the ongoing CAF U-17 Championship against Gabon today.

Gideon Acquah has replaced Rashid Alhassan at the back after the youngster failed to recover from a bout of malaria.

The popular talent spotter has also Iddriss Mohammed with Bismark Terry at the heart of the park.

The Black Stars require a win against the host to advance to the semi-finals and more crucially secure a berth at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Ghana 's starting XI against Gabon today

Danlad Ibrahim (GK), Najeed Yakubu, Gideon Acquah, Faisal Osman, Abdul Razak Yusif, Bismark Terry Owusu, Emmanuel Toku, Gabriel Leveh,Eric Ayiah (captain), Sulley Ibrahim, Edmund Arkoh -Mensah.

  • Cofie says:
    May 17, 2017 01:44 pm
    Stupid and lazy journalists of GSN. After doing your write up, you will not even read through and make corrections before putting it on line. This is the attitude of the whole nation. You these same people will be pointing accusing fingers at politicians. Nonesense

