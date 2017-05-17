Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
CAF-U17: Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana set to handle Ghana- Gabon showdown

Published on: 17 May 2017

Referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana will handle Ghana 's second group A game against host Gabon in the CAF U-17 Championship today (Wednesday).

The Burundian will be in charge when the Black Starlets take on the host in Port-Gentil.

Ndabihawenimana will be assisted by Tunisian Aymen Ismail and Tanzanian Frank John Komba.

The two-time world champions are overwhelming favourite to advance to the next stage after their 4-0 demolishing of Cameroon in their opener on Sunday.

