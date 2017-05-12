CAF-U17 Championship: Ghana's U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabian eyes Cameroon scalp

Ghana 's Under-17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabian is eyeing a positive start in the 2017 Africa Junior Championship ahead of their opening group game against Cameroon on Sunday.

The two-time World Champions are back on the continent after missing the last edition in Niger.

The West African giants were disqualified after claims of fielding an unqualified player.

The Black Starlets will take on Cameroon in their opening group A fixture in Port-Gentil.

And coach Paa Kwesi Fabian wants to kick-start his campaign on a positive note.

“I had the opportunity to watch Cameroon, I have also watch Gabon but unfortunately I have been unable to watch Guinea,” he said.

“I have spoken to the boys and they know what is ahead of them, we will do everything possible to win our first game to boost our chances in the competition.

“Is just one game at a time and we are looking forward to our game against Cameroon.”

